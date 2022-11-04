Overview

Dr. Warren Scherer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tarpon Springs, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.



Dr. Scherer works at St. Luke's Cataract & Laser Institute Tarpon Springs in Tarpon Springs, FL with other offices in St Petersburg, FL and Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Cataract Removal Surgery and Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.