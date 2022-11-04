Dr. Warren Scherer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scherer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Warren Scherer, MD
Overview
Dr. Warren Scherer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tarpon Springs, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.
Locations
St. Luke's Cataract & Laser Institute Tarpon Springs43309 US Highway 19 N, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689 Directions (727) 591-2779
St. Luke's Cataract & Laser Institute St. Petersburg9400 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N, St Petersburg, FL 33702 Directions (941) 231-4287
St. Luke's Cataract & Laser Institute Tampa13303 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618 Directions (689) 214-5681
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Warren Scherer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Sisters Charity Hospital|University Of Mi Hosps And Health Ctrs
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scherer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scherer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scherer has seen patients for Blepharitis, Cataract Removal Surgery and Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scherer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Scherer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scherer.
