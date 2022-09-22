Dr. Warren Rosenblum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenblum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Warren Rosenblum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Warren Rosenblum, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Rosenblum works at
Locations
ColumbiaDoctors - 19 Bradhurst Avenue19 Bradhurst Ave, Hawthorne, NY 10532 Directions (914) 593-7800
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Trust him with my life and my family Office is very good
About Dr. Warren Rosenblum, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- Francis Scott Key Medical Center
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenblum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenblum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenblum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenblum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenblum.
