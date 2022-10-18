Dr. Warren Roquet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roquet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Warren Roquet, MD
Dr. Warren Roquet, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bryan, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston.
Dr. Roquet works at
DocRoq3201 University Dr E Ste 345, Bryan, TX 77802 Directions (979) 776-2715Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Superior HealthPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Roquet?
Him and his whole staff are fantastic, always greet you with a smile. They make sure your needs are met and you understand. Never rushed. Easy to make an appointment. Office is clean and quiet.
About Dr. Warren Roquet, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1275604878
Education & Certifications
- HILLCREST BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roquet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roquet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roquet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roquet works at
Dr. Roquet speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Roquet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roquet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roquet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roquet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.