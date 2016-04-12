See All Rheumatologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Warren Rizzo, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Warren Rizzo, MD

Rheumatology
2.4 (31)
Call for new patient details
18 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Warren Rizzo, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from OAKLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.

Dr. Rizzo works at Valley of the Sun Dermatology in Scottsdale, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Valley of the Sun Dermatology
    8406 E Shea Blvd Ste 100, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 235-5888
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Arizona Manual Therapy Centers Pllc
    16700 N Thompson Peak Pkwy Ste 220, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 235-5888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Bone Density Scan
Joint Fluid Test
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Bone Density Scan
Joint Fluid Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rizzo?

    Apr 12, 2016
    The only specialist I've seen, among over a dozen, who really listened and developed a plan to systematically fine solutions. Brilliant, sometimes a bit curt, but listens and acts. He's an excellent physician.
    J Levinson in Phoenix, AZ — Apr 12, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Warren Rizzo, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Warren Rizzo, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rizzo to family and friends

    Dr. Rizzo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rizzo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Warren Rizzo, MD.

    About Dr. Warren Rizzo, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053371153
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OAKLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rizzo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rizzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rizzo works at Valley of the Sun Dermatology in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Rizzo’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Rizzo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rizzo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rizzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rizzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Warren Rizzo, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.