Dr. Warren Pleskow, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.5 (15)
Dr. Warren Pleskow, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They completed their fellowship with Scipps Clin

Dr. Pleskow works at Champaign Dental Group in Encinitas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    WARREN PLESKOW MD, Allergy, Asthma, Immunology and Internal Medicine
    317 N El Camino Real Ste 506, Encinitas, CA 92024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 436-3988

Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies

Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 20, 2022
    Great allergy/asthma specialist, also does tropical diseases. Moved here from Washington DC, he actually knew my allergist there. Good listener and prescriber, nurse Lorraine excellent as well. I went for a few years until noticeably improved, and would return if anything like allergic rhinitis recurs.
    WD Jackson — May 20, 2022
    • Allergy & Immunology
    • English, Arabic
    • 1942313036
    • Scipps Clin
    • Erie County Medical Center
    • Suny-Buffalo/Meyer Meml Hos
    • Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
