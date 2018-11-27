Dr. Warren Oberle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oberle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Warren Oberle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Warren Oberle, MD is an Urology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee, Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Dr. Oberle works at
Locations
Georgia Urology790 Church St NE Ste 430, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 720-7246
Georgia Urology1700 Hospital South Dr Ste 201, Austell, GA 30106 Directions (770) 948-7228
Georgia Urology3903 S Cobb Dr SE Ste 200, Smyrna, GA 30080 Directions (770) 948-7239
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
my expericence with Dr. Oberle has been nothing but uneventful. When seeking treatment for prostrate cancer I was luck enough to have access to Dr. Oberle. After reviewing him online and seeing the reviews my appointment with him set my mind at ease. My wife was worried to death until she had an oppertunity to meet and speak with him. She was still concerned but his skill set with the devince robytic system is absoultly amasing. No compolations on side effects just plain uneventful.
About Dr. Warren Oberle, MD
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1417967498
Education & Certifications
- University of Maryland Medical System
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- Abilene Christian University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oberle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oberle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oberle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Oberle works at
Dr. Oberle has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oberle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Oberle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oberle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oberle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oberle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.