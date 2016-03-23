Dr. Warren Neely, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neely is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Warren Neely, MD
Overview
Dr. Warren Neely, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital, Methodist Hospital and Peterson Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Neely works at
Locations
San Antonio Office4410 Medical Dr Ste 600, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 615-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
- Peterson Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Warren Neely since 1984-1985. Since that time he has preformed five surgeries on me (three back surgeries; the last being a three level fusion, one cervical spine fusion - levels 3 - 7 and a Carpel Tunnel Release)... I would and have recommended him to family and friends. I trust him with my life....He is a wonderful doctor and has a great 'bedside' manner.
About Dr. Warren Neely, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1316977457
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neely has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neely accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neely has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neely works at
Dr. Neely has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Herniated Disc and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neely on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Neely. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neely.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neely, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neely appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.