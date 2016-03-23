See All Neurosurgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Warren Neely, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Warren Neely, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital, Methodist Hospital and Peterson Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Neely works at Frank M. Fichtel, MD, PA, San Antonio, TX in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Herniated Disc and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    San Antonio Office
    4410 Medical Dr Ste 600, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 615-5200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Heart Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital
  • Peterson Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Mar 23, 2016
    I have been a patient of Dr. Warren Neely since 1984-1985. Since that time he has preformed five surgeries on me (three back surgeries; the last being a three level fusion, one cervical spine fusion - levels 3 - 7 and a Carpel Tunnel Release)... I would and have recommended him to family and friends. I trust him with my life....He is a wonderful doctor and has a great 'bedside' manner.
    Jo Ann Scrivano in San Antonio, TX — Mar 23, 2016
    About Dr. Warren Neely, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1316977457
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
    • Neurosurgery
