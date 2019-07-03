Overview

Dr. Warren Morris, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Hardin Memorial Hospital and Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center.



Dr. Morris works at Lima Community Health Center in Lima, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.