Dr. Warren McIver, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McIver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Warren McIver, DPM
Overview
Dr. Warren McIver, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus.
Dr. McIver works at
Locations
Mciver Foot Clinic Inc.7903 W CAPITOL DR, Milwaukee, WI 53222 Directions (414) 344-6788
Ascension Sacred Heart Rehabilitation Hospital2323 N Lake Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53211 Directions (414) 291-1000Wednesday8:00am - 4:30pm
Family Health Plan Eye Clinic2906 S 20th St, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 672-1353
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Warren McIver, DPM
- Podiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McIver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McIver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McIver has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McIver.
