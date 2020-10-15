Overview

Dr. Warren Maresca, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Woodland Park, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Maresca works at St. Joseph's Physicians Healthcare Group in Woodland Park, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.