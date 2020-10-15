Dr. Warren Maresca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maresca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Warren Maresca, MD
Overview
Dr. Warren Maresca, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Woodland Park, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Locations
Cardiology Associates of Ocean County999 McBride Ave Ste B204, Woodland Park, NJ 07424 Directions (973) 256-5667
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best cardiologist I’ve ever had. Great bedside manner!!! Highly recommend him!!!!
About Dr. Warren Maresca, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1992726152
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Maresca has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maresca accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maresca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maresca has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maresca on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Maresca. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maresca.
