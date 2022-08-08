Dr. Warren Mangel, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mangel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Warren Mangel, DPM
Dr. Warren Mangel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.
Premier Podiatry805 Cooper Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 479-9430
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MagnaCare
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
I Loved How Dr Warren Took His Time Looking At My MRI From 2020 2021 Cause De Shue Never Took The Time N Made My Foot Worse , I Love Dr Warren Work Still Recovering But Hanging In There
- Podiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1033196670
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
Dr. Mangel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mangel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mangel speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mangel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mangel.
