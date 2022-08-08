See All Podiatrists in Voorhees, NJ
Dr. Warren Mangel, DPM

Podiatry
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Warren Mangel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.

Dr. Mangel works at Premier Physicians Network LLC. Cherry Hill, NJ in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Podiatry
    805 Cooper Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 (856) 479-9430

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Hammer Toe

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Disorders
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Injury
Arthritis of the Ankle
Arthritis of the Foot
Athlete's Foot
Brachymetatarsia
Bunionette
Callus
  • View other providers who treat Callus
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds
Clubfoot
  • View other providers who treat Clubfoot
Corn
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot
Diabetic Foot Care
Diabetic Neuropathy
Flat Foot
Foot and Ankle Disorders
Foot and Ankle Injuries
Foot Conditions
Foot Deformities
Foot Sprain
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care
Fungal Nail Infection
Ganglion Cyst
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Infections
Ingrown Toenail
Metatarsal Fracture
Metatarsalgia
Nerve Blocks
Neuromas
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Osteomyelitis
Pediatric Ankle Fractures
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Sever's Disease
Splinting
Sprain
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Stress Fracture of Foot
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome
Tendonitis
Toe Fractures
Ulcer of Foot
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MagnaCare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 08, 2022
    I Loved How Dr Warren Took His Time Looking At My MRI From 2020 2021 Cause De Shue Never Took The Time N Made My Foot Worse , I Love Dr Warren Work Still Recovering But Hanging In There
    — Aug 08, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Warren Mangel, DPM
    About Dr. Warren Mangel, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033196670
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Warren Mangel, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mangel is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Mangel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mangel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Mangel works at Premier Physicians Network LLC. Cherry Hill, NJ in Voorhees, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Mangel's profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mangel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mangel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mangel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mangel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

