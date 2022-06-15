See All Transplant Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Overview

Dr. Warren Maley, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Maley works at Academic Surgical Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Transplant Institute
    1100 Walnut St Fl 5, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Nicoletti Kidney Transplant Center
    833 Chestnut St Ste 138, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Liver Transplant
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Intestinal and Multivisceral Transplant
Liver Transplant
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Intestinal and Multivisceral Transplant

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Liver Transplant Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Intestinal and Multivisceral Transplant Chevron Icon
Abdominal Organ Transplant Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 136 ratings
Patient Ratings (136)
5 Star
(125)
4 Star
(7)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Warren Maley, MD

  • Transplant Surgery
  • 39 years of experience
  • English
  • 1659312502
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
  • JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
  • JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
  • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Warren Maley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Maley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Maley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Maley works at Academic Surgical Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Maley’s profile.

136 patients have reviewed Dr. Maley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maley.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

