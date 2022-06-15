Dr. Warren Maley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Warren Maley, MD
Overview
Dr. Warren Maley, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
Jefferson Transplant Institute1100 Walnut St Fl 5, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Nicoletti Kidney Transplant Center833 Chestnut St Ste 138, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Maley took his time to explain the process of getting a liver transplant and what to expect before and after surgery. He answered our questions. My wife and I believe we found the surgeon, we can completely trust.
About Dr. Warren Maley, MD
- Transplant Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
136 patients have reviewed Dr. Maley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maley.
