Dr. Warren Lyons, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Brooklyn and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Lyons works at Complete Heart And Vascular Care in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.