Dr. Warren Lichliter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Warren Lichliter, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Locations
North Texas Colon & Rectal3409 Worth St Ste 600, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 824-1730
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Knowledgeable, experienced, personable and caring physician. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Warren Lichliter, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1639249253
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lichliter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lichliter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lichliter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lichliter has seen patients for Constipation, Colectomy and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lichliter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Lichliter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lichliter.
