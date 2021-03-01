Overview

Dr. Warren Lichliter, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Lichliter works at North Texas Colon & Rectal in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Colectomy and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.