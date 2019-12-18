Dr. Warren Lafferty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lafferty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Warren Lafferty, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Warren Lafferty, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bentonville, AR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED.
Lafferty Family Care1706 SE Walton Blvd Ste 4, Bentonville, AR 72712 Directions (479) 464-0400
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Dr. Lafferty understood what I have been thru. He takes the time to listen and answer questions. I feel so positive about the hormone replacement therapy option. Dr. Lafferty and his staff are very friendly and welcoming.
- Family Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1639118391
- Uams Area Health Educ Ctrs
- UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
Dr. Lafferty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lafferty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lafferty. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lafferty.
