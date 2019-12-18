See All Family Doctors in Bentonville, AR
Dr. Warren Lafferty, MD

Family Medicine
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Warren Lafferty, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bentonville, AR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED.

Dr. Lafferty works at Lafferty Family Care in Bentonville, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lafferty Family Care
    1706 SE Walton Blvd Ste 4, Bentonville, AR 72712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 464-0400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
VAP Lipid Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
VAP Lipid Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Pellet Therapy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 18, 2019
    Dr. Lafferty understood what I have been thru. He takes the time to listen and answer questions. I feel so positive about the hormone replacement therapy option. Dr. Lafferty and his staff are very friendly and welcoming.
    Claudia Garcia — Dec 18, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Warren Lafferty, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1639118391
    Education & Certifications

    • Uams Area Health Educ Ctrs
    • UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Warren Lafferty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lafferty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lafferty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lafferty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lafferty works at Lafferty Family Care in Bentonville, AR. View the full address on Dr. Lafferty’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lafferty. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lafferty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lafferty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lafferty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

