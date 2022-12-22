Dr. Warren Klausner, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klausner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Warren Klausner, DO
Dr. Warren Klausner, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.
Klausner Corp.129 JEWELL ST, Santa Cruz, CA 95060 Directions (831) 420-1400Monday10:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 5:00pmFriday10:00am - 5:00pm
How was your appointment with Dr. Klausner?
I came to Dr Klausner 3 years ago, after living with "fibromyalgia" since the age of 11. I have lived my life in constant pain and illness for 30 years, and have seen so many specialists and tired so many treatments to no avail. Over the last 3 years Dr Klausner has dissected my "fibromyalgia" and found that I have Lyme disease, along with mold infections. The treatments have changed my life dramatically. I cant believe that after all the Dr's I've seen, that none of them even suggested Lyme disease. Dr Klausner checks in on me, and is always willing to answer questions outside of appointments. He is the model of what a Dr should be. I am grateful to have found him. LIFE CHANGING I can be contacted @ vansaro@protonmail if you want to ask me anything
Dr. Klausner has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klausner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Klausner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klausner.
