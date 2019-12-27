Overview

Dr. Warren King, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Alameda, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California.



Dr. King works at Oakland Raiders in Alameda, CA with other offices in Palo Alto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.