Dr. Warren F Jesek, DDS
Offers telehealth
Dr. Warren F Jesek, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Decatur, IL.
Long Creek Dental Care3040 S Mount Zion Rd, Decatur, IL 62521 Directions (217) 293-7152
Splint adjustment for TMJ. Dr. Jesek is always attentive and tries every effort to make adjustments to my benefit. He's been very patient with me. I've been dealing with TMJ since 2000 and started here in 2013. I make progress and have setbacks but I'm better today than I was on Monday!
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1235350232
Dr. Jesek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jesek using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jesek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Jesek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jesek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jesek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jesek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.