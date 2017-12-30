Dr. Ho has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Warren Ho, MD
Dr. Warren Ho, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MERCY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY and is affiliated with Verde Valley Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.
Hospital Affiliations
- Verde Valley Medical Center
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ho is an outstanding physician with a common touch. He listens, responds appropriately, and is genuinely concerned about his patients' health outcomes. I have every confidence in his knowledge base and completely trust in his care. I recommend him without reservation.
About Dr. Warren Ho, MD
- Nephrology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- MERCY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Ho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ho has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ho speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ho. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.