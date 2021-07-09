Dr. Warren Hankins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hankins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Warren Hankins, MD
Overview
Dr. Warren Hankins, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Havasu Regional Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Hankins works at
Locations
-
1
Hankins & Sohn Plastic Surgery Associates60 N PECOS RD, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 897-1330Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Hankins & Sohn Plastic Surgery Associates2150 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Directions (702) 948-7595
Hospital Affiliations
- Havasu Regional Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hankins?
My experience at Hankins and Sohn Plastic Surgery has been absolutely wonderful! From the personable receptionists, to the patient medical assistants, to the professional Dr. Hankins himself, everyone made me feel very cared for. I never waited more than 5 minutes to be called back, comparing sizes was made easy (Suzy was so nice/reassuring!), scheduling surgery was a breeze (Stacy is very kind!), and the post-op appointments were very comfortable (Angela is very knowledgeable/gentle!) I contemplated getting a breast augmentation for 8 years before deciding it was the right time to do so, and in part of this office and staff I feel 100% confident I made the right decision.
About Dr. Warren Hankins, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1881648293
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Davidson College
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hankins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hankins accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hankins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hankins works at
86 patients have reviewed Dr. Hankins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hankins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hankins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hankins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.