Overview

Dr. Warren Hankins, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Havasu Regional Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Hankins works at Hankins & Sohn Plastic Surgery Associates in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.