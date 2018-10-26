Overview

Dr. Warren Hammert, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Hammert works at URMC Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Carpal Tunnel Release and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.