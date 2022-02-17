Dr. Warren Gardner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gardner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Warren Gardner, MD
Overview
Dr. Warren Gardner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Dr. Gardner works at
Locations
-
1
UT Erlanger Orthopaedics979 E 3rd St Ste C225, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 778-5995
Hospital Affiliations
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gardner?
I was in a sledding accident and broke both bone's in my lower leg in half. It was an emergency surgery. I have been under his care for 3 months. This Dr. will sit and listen to every question and take time to talk to you. I am so pleased this ended up being my Dr. I could not have asked for a better care. I just want to thank him for being so kind and caring.
About Dr. Warren Gardner, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1831308139
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- Grand Rapids Medical Education and Research Center
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gardner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gardner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gardner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gardner works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Gardner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gardner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gardner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gardner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.