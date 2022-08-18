Dr. Warren Fagadau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fagadau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Warren Fagadau, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Warren Fagadau, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Fagadau works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Fagadau Hawk & Swanson6131 Luther Ln Ste 216, Dallas, TX 75225 Directions (214) 987-2020
-
2
Medical City Surgery Center Park Central12200 Park Central Dr Ste 300, Dallas, TX 75251 Directions (972) 661-0505
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fagadau?
I've been seeing Dr. Fagadau for over twenty years and he kept an eye on my cataracts. Finally last January he said it was time to take them seriously. He discussed the many, and confusing, options carefully and multiple times. I was very nervous about it. I ended up with both eyes operated with the light adjusting lens and I couldn't be happier. I am without glasses for the first time in 40 years. What's important is that I've had multliple follow-up visits as part of the surgical procecure and Dr. Fagadau and his staff have been incredibly kind, competent and available. I had a concern about one eye and he answered me on a Saturday night. I also went and saw two other ophthalmolgists as I made the choice about who would do the surgery, and I consulted a world-famous ophthalmologist from Wills Eye Hospital in Philadelphia. Experience counts and Dr. Fagadau really delivered.
About Dr. Warren Fagadau, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1497752737
Education & Certifications
- Wilmer Eye Institute Johns Hopkins School Med
- Yale University School Of Med
- Baylor University Medical Center
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fagadau has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fagadau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fagadau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fagadau works at
Dr. Fagadau has seen patients for Glaucoma, Blepharitis and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fagadau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Fagadau. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fagadau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fagadau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fagadau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.