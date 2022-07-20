See All Ophthalmologists in Springfield, MO
Dr. Warren Collins, MD

Ophthalmology
Overview

Dr. Warren Collins, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South, Mercy Hospital Berryville, Mercy Hospital Lebanon, Mercy Hospital Springfield and Mercy Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Collins works at Collins Eye Clinic in Springfield, MO with other offices in Berryville, AR and Rolla, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness, Pinguecula and Herpetic Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Collins Eye Clinic LLC
    1342 E Primrose St Ste B, Springfield, MO 65804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 869-3200
    Mercy Clinic General Surgery - Berryville
    211 Carter St, Berryville, AR 72616 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 869-3200
    Mercy Clinic Heart & Vascular
    1605 Martin Springs Dr Ste 240, Rolla, MO 65401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 869-3200
    Cox Medical Centers
    3801 S National Ave, Springfield, MO 65807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 869-3200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cox Medical Center South
  • Mercy Hospital Berryville
  • Mercy Hospital Lebanon
  • Mercy Hospital Springfield
  • Mercy Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nearsightedness
Pinguecula
Herpetic Keratitis
Nearsightedness
Pinguecula
Herpetic Keratitis

Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Warren Collins, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043220874
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U La
    Internship
    • Bapt Hlth Systems
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
