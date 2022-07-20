Dr. Warren Collins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Warren Collins, MD
Overview
Dr. Warren Collins, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South, Mercy Hospital Berryville, Mercy Hospital Lebanon, Mercy Hospital Springfield and Mercy Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Collins works at
Locations
Collins Eye Clinic LLC1342 E Primrose St Ste B, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 869-3200
Mercy Clinic General Surgery - Berryville211 Carter St, Berryville, AR 72616 Directions (417) 869-3200
Mercy Clinic Heart & Vascular1605 Martin Springs Dr Ste 240, Rolla, MO 65401 Directions (417) 869-3200
Cox Medical Centers3801 S National Ave, Springfield, MO 65807 Directions (417) 869-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Medical Center South
- Mercy Hospital Berryville
- Mercy Hospital Lebanon
- Mercy Hospital Springfield
- Mercy Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Collins is a great doctor and his staff is the best.
About Dr. Warren Collins, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U La
- Bapt Hlth Systems
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Collins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Collins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Collins has seen patients for Nearsightedness, Pinguecula and Herpetic Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Collins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.
