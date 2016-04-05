Overview

Dr. Warren Clayton Jr, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.



Dr. Clayton Jr works at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro, TN with other offices in Brentwood, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.