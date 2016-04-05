Dr. Warren Clayton Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clayton Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Warren Clayton Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Warren Clayton Jr, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.
Dr. Clayton Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Wcj Medical Pllc1840 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 404, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 396-5003
-
2
Lab Plus LLC1700 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 396-4100
- 3 105 WESTWOOD PL, Brentwood, TN 37027 Directions (615) 610-7088
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clayton Jr?
He is very helpful in listening to what is happening to me. He has work very hard to bring my thyroid levels down to a controllable function. He called me at home on Christmas Eve to tell me the results of a test that I was so concerned about. Dr. Warren knew the results would make a happier Christmas. I call that caring about your patient.
About Dr. Warren Clayton Jr, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1417046806
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clayton Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clayton Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clayton Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clayton Jr works at
Dr. Clayton Jr has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clayton Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Clayton Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clayton Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clayton Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clayton Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.