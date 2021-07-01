Dr. Buchalter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Warren Buchalter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Warren Buchalter, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital.
Locations
Entaa Care203 Hospital Dr Ste 200, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 760-8847
J H Regional Physicians LLC Dba Entaa Care14201 Laurel Park Dr Ste 115, Laurel, MD 20707 Directions (301) 490-8083
ENTAA Care11085 Little Patuxent Pkwy Ste 101, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 760-8840
ENTAA Care1132 Annapolis Rd Ste 106, Odenton, MD 21113 Directions (410) 760-8840
Hospital Affiliations
- Howard County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I met with Dr. Buchalter for a follow up after breaking my nose. He was courteous and knowledgeable and explained all my options thoroughly. His staff were also professional. Highly recommend this practice.
About Dr. Warren Buchalter, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital Suny Health S C Bklyn
- Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buchalter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buchalter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buchalter has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buchalter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Buchalter. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buchalter.
