Dr. Warren Brenner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Warren Brenner, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Brenner works at
Locations
Lynn Cancer Institute701 NW 13th St Fl 2, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 955-6400
Center of Hematology Oncology6282 Linton Blvd, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 495-8307
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience over the last two years has been very positive. Wait time is minimal, and his explanation as to his decisions for treatment course had been easily understood and described with care. His staff is very professionsl as is the entire office.
About Dr. Warren Brenner, MD
- Hematology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1003865338
Education & Certifications
- University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brenner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brenner accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brenner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brenner works at
Dr. Brenner has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brenner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Brenner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brenner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brenner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brenner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.