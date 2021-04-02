Dr. Breisblatt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Warren Breisblatt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Warren Breisblatt, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Avondale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus.
Dr. Breisblatt works at
Locations
-
1
Abrazo Medical Group - Goodyear3125 N Dysart Rd, Avondale, AZ 85392 Directions (623) 882-9161
-
2
Warren Breisblatt, MD6036 N 19th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85015 Directions (602) 266-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Breisblatt?
Great
About Dr. Warren Breisblatt, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1063413177
Education & Certifications
- Yale-New Haven Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- SUNY at Buffalo
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Breisblatt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Breisblatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Breisblatt works at
Dr. Breisblatt has seen patients for Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Breisblatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Breisblatt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Breisblatt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Breisblatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Breisblatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.