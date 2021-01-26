See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Lawrence, MA
Dr. Warren Bodine, MD

Sports Medicine
5 (4)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Warren Bodine, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Lawrence, MA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Lawrence General Hospital.

Dr. Bodine works at Greater Lawrence Fmly Hlth Ctr in Lawrence, MA with other offices in Andover, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Greater Lawrence Family Health Center
    34 Haverhill St, Lawrence, MA 01841 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 686-0090
  2. 2
    Lawrence General Hospital
    1 General St, Lawrence, MA 01841 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 686-0090
  3. 3
    Merrimack Valley Nutrition Project
    57 River Rd, Andover, MA 01810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 686-0090

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lawrence General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors.

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Musculoskeletal Function Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 26, 2021
    Great physician, really listened to my concerns and was able to perform osteopathic manipulation. He also is trained in sports medicine and has been able to treat my injuries as well without needing to see an additional specialist!
    warren bodine — Jan 26, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Warren Bodine, MD
    About Dr. Warren Bodine, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851599666
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice/OMT and Sports Medicine
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bodine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bodine accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Bodine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bodine. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bodine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bodine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bodine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

