Dr. Bodine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Warren Bodine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Warren Bodine, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Lawrence, MA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Lawrence General Hospital.
Dr. Bodine works at
Locations
Greater Lawrence Family Health Center34 Haverhill St, Lawrence, MA 01841 Directions (978) 686-0090
Lawrence General Hospital1 General St, Lawrence, MA 01841 Directions (978) 686-0090
Merrimack Valley Nutrition Project57 River Rd, Andover, MA 01810 Directions (978) 686-0090
Hospital Affiliations
- Lawrence General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Great physician, really listened to my concerns and was able to perform osteopathic manipulation. He also is trained in sports medicine and has been able to treat my injuries as well without needing to see an additional specialist!
About Dr. Warren Bodine, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1851599666
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Family Practice/OMT and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bodine accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bodine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bodine. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bodine.
