Dr. Warren Banta, MD

Hematology
Dr. Warren Banta, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They completed their fellowship with Los Angeles County/USC

Dr. Banta works at Hematology Oncology Specialists in Rancho Mirage, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Hematology/Oncology Specialists
    71777 San Jacinto Dr Ste 101G, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 969-6505

  • Adventist Health White Memorial

Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anemia
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Jun 17, 2019
    I am almost an eight year survivor of non-small cell lung cancer and 75 years old at the time. Dr. Banta saved my life and I will be 83 on July 4, 2019. I have been able to see my grandson graduate from Georgetown and on his way to law school. There are many other events that I have enjoyed thanks to his medical care.
    • Hematology
    • English
    • 1861695678
    • Los Angeles County/USC
    • Los Angeles County/USC
