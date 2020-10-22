See All Podiatrists in Blue Bell, PA
Overview

Dr. Warner Siegle, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Blue Bell, PA. They completed their residency with Roxborough Memorial Hospital

Dr. Siegle works at Independence Foot & Ankle Associates LLC in Blue Bell, PA with other offices in Lansdale, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Independence Foot & Ankle Associates LLC
    721 Arbor Way, Blue Bell, PA 19422 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Independence Foot & Ankle Associates, LLC
    2032 N Broad St, Lansdale, PA 19446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Lansdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon

Treatment frequency



Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Oct 22, 2020
It will be hard to beat the service, dedication, kindness and intelligence of Dr. Siegle! He literally came to my house to fix a dressing and recheck my foot post surgery. What a gem in the podiatry field!
Sue Bannon — Oct 22, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Warner Siegle, DPM
About Dr. Warner Siegle, DPM

Specialties
  • Podiatry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1649587320
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Roxborough Memorial Hospital
Residency

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Warner Siegle, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siegle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Siegle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Siegle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Siegle has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siegle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Siegle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siegle.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siegle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siegle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

