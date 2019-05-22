Dr. Warner Huh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Warner Huh, MD
Overview
Dr. Warner Huh, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer and Ovarian Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1700 6th Ave S Rm 10250, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 934-4986
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best!
About Dr. Warner Huh, MD
- Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1043257173
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huh has seen patients for Cervical Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer and Ovarian Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Huh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huh.
