Dr. Warner Carr, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Warner Carr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.

Dr. Carr works at Allergy & Asthma Associates Of Southern California in Mission Viejo, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Allergy & Asthma Associates of Southern Calif. Inc.
    27800 Medical Center Rd Ste 244, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 364-2900
    Allergy & Asthma Associates
    15785 Laguna Canyon Rd Ste 100, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 364-2900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 15, 2019
    Dr. Carr is such an amazing, caring individual and spends time getting to know you. He is so informed and personable! I have been to countless doctors and he by far is the top of them!
    About Dr. Warner Carr, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1184798001
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Warner Carr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Carr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Carr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

