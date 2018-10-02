Dr. Waris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waris Waris, MD
Overview
Dr. Waris Waris, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Logan, WV. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with Logan Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Robert L Toparis DO Inc1690 Holden Rd, Logan, WV 25601 Directions (304) 239-8070
Hospital Affiliations
- Logan Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He's a great Doctor! I'll forever be grateful for him..He saved my dad's life! #nonhodgkinslymphoma
About Dr. Waris Waris, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- King Edward Medical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waris accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waris has seen patients for Anemia, Lung Cancer and Leukocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Waris speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Waris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.