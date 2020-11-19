Overview

Dr. Ward Worthington, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Mount Pleasant Hospital, Roper Hospital and Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely.



Dr. Worthington works at Roper St. Francis Physician Partners - Urology in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.