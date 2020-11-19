Dr. Ward Worthington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Worthington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ward Worthington, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Mount Pleasant Hospital, Roper Hospital and Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely.
Roper St. Francis Physician Partners Thoracic Surgery125 Doughty St Ste 280, Charleston, SC 29403 Directions (843) 723-8823Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Roper St. Francis Physician Partners2145 Henry Tecklenburg Dr Ste 101, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 723-8823
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- Mount Pleasant Hospital
- Roper Hospital
- Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Fantastic! I had been in terrible pain for months and several other doctors had tried and failed to diagnose my exact problem. Dr Worthington was creative in discovering I had a disc fragment that had lodged inside my spinal cord. He operated and miraculously solved my long-standing problem before I became an addic on the powerful drugs other doctors prescribed because they couldn’t find the problem. He changed my life for the better !!
- Neurosurgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1952372138
- Med University Sc Med Center
- Med U Sc Hosp
- University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Worthington has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Worthington on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
