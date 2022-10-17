Dr. Ward Rogers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rogers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ward Rogers, MD
Overview
Dr. Ward Rogers, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Evans, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Wake Forest School Of Medicine Of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and is affiliated with Burke Medical Center, Piedmont Augusta and Washington County Regional Medical Center.
Locations
University Cardiology Associates - Cardiology Associates Evans4350 Towne Centre Dr Ste 1100, Evans, GA 30809 Directions (706) 863-3790
Hospital Affiliations
- Burke Medical Center
- Piedmont Augusta
- Washington County Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rogers is extremely knowledgeable. He is honest and doesn't jump on the bandwagon by recommending treatments that have not been proven trustworthy. He has been a lifesaver for both of my elderly parents.
About Dr. Ward Rogers, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1316961188
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Med Coll Of Ga Hosp & Cli, Cardiovascular Diseases Med Coll Of Ga Hosp & Cli, Internal Medicine
- Wake Forest School Of Medicine Of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
