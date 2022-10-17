Overview

Dr. Ward Rogers, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Evans, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Wake Forest School Of Medicine Of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and is affiliated with Burke Medical Center, Piedmont Augusta and Washington County Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Rogers works at University Cardiology Associates - Cardiology Associates Evans in Evans, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.