Overview

Dr. Ward O'Donnell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center and Riddle Memorial Hospital.



Dr. O'Donnell works at O'donnell & Mezey Mds in Wynnewood, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.