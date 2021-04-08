Dr. McCracken has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ward McCracken, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ward McCracken, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Dr. McCracken works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
NorthShore University HealthSystem9650 Gross Point Rd Ste 2900, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (847) 866-7846Monday1:00pm - 4:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McCracken?
Listen to my problem. Explained everything so I could understand. Was positive in attitude
About Dr. Ward McCracken, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1669714978
Education & Certifications
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCracken accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCracken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCracken works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. McCracken. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCracken.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCracken, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCracken appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.