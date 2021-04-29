Overview

Dr. Waqas Ilyas, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Winchester Medical Center.



Dr. Ilyas works at Valley Health Metabolic and Bariatric Program in Winchester, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Contusion of the Eyeball, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.