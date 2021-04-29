See All Ophthalmologists in Winchester, VA
Super Profile

Dr. Waqas Ilyas, MD

Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Waqas Ilyas, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Winchester Medical Center.

Dr. Ilyas works at Valley Health Metabolic and Bariatric Program in Winchester, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Contusion of the Eyeball, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Vhwmc Bariatric Program
    347 Westside Station Dr, Winchester, VA 22601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 662-1810
    Shenandoah Spinecare
    905 Cedar Creek Grade Ste 102, Winchester, VA 22601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 662-1810
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Winchester Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contusion of the Eyeball
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Contusion of the Eyeball
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid

Treatment frequency



Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 29, 2021
    Due to ongoing problems with eye floaters, Dr. Ilyas treated my problem with laser to try to breakup the floaters with little success. He recommended Vitrectomy surgery to clear up the issue. The surgery was a complete success. After being told that there was no treatment for floaters by several ophthalmologists and retina specialist, I am very thankful for being lead to Dr Ilyas practice. I would highly recommend Dr. Ilyas
    Jeffrey Miller — Apr 29, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Waqas Ilyas, MD

    Specialties
    • Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467482984
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Waqas Ilyas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ilyas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ilyas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ilyas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ilyas works at Valley Health Metabolic and Bariatric Program in Winchester, VA. View the full address on Dr. Ilyas’s profile.

    Dr. Ilyas has seen patients for Contusion of the Eyeball, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ilyas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Ilyas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ilyas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ilyas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ilyas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

