Dr. Waqas Ilyas, MD
Dr. Waqas Ilyas, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Winchester Medical Center.
Vhwmc Bariatric Program347 Westside Station Dr, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 662-1810
Shenandoah Spinecare905 Cedar Creek Grade Ste 102, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 662-1810Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
- Winchester Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Due to ongoing problems with eye floaters, Dr. Ilyas treated my problem with laser to try to breakup the floaters with little success. He recommended Vitrectomy surgery to clear up the issue. The surgery was a complete success. After being told that there was no treatment for floaters by several ophthalmologists and retina specialist, I am very thankful for being lead to Dr Ilyas practice. I would highly recommend Dr. Ilyas
About Dr. Waqas Ilyas, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Ilyas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ilyas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ilyas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ilyas has seen patients for Contusion of the Eyeball, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ilyas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Ilyas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ilyas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ilyas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ilyas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.