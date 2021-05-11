See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Tupelo, MS
Clinical Neurophysiology
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Waqas Gilani, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Tupelo, MS. 

Dr. Gilani works at INTERNAL MEDICINE ASSOCIATES in Tupelo, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ima-tupelo
    845 S Madison St, Tupelo, MS 38801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (662) 377-3008
  2. 2
    North Mississippi Medical Centers Rehabilitation Institute
    830 S Gloster St, Tupelo, MS 38801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (662) 377-6970
  3. 3
    Southern Care Tupelo
    408 Council Cir Ste B, Tupelo, MS 38801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (662) 377-3008

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Mississippi Health Services
  • North Mississippi Medical Center-west Point

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
TCD Bubble Test
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
TCD Bubble Test
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan

Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 11, 2021
    Dr. Gilani listens well, spends time with us and is very knowledgeable in neurology.
    — May 11, 2021
    About Dr. Waqas Gilani, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386039683
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Waqas Gilani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gilani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gilani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gilani works at INTERNAL MEDICINE ASSOCIATES in Tupelo, MS. View the full address on Dr. Gilani’s profile.

    Dr. Gilani has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gilani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gilani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

