Dr. Waqar Cheema, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Waqar Cheema, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Norwood, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Norwood Hospital, St. Elizabeth's Medical Center and MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.
Dr. Cheema works at
SMG Associates In Internal Medicine Specialty825 Washington St Ste 340, Norwood, MA 02062 Directions (781) 217-6796
SMG Cardiology24 Common St Ste 2, Wrentham, MA 02093 Directions (508) 445-9164
- Norwood Hospital
- St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
- MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr. Cheema is a very conscientious doctor. Very focused and concerned about his patient’s health. He listens to every small details. Simply, the best in business. Mohammad Malik of West Bridgewater. 9/30/2020
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1902888332
- St Elizabeths Medical Center
- Mayo Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Cheema has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheema accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheema has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Disease and Cardiomyopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheema on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cheema speaks Punjabi and Urdu.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheema. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheema.
