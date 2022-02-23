Dr. Waqaas Quraishi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quraishi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Waqaas Quraishi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Waqaas Quraishi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Huntington Station, NY. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Quraishi works at
Locations
-
1
Orthopedic Spine Care of Long Island PC206 E JERICHO TPKE, Huntington Station, NY 11746 Directions (631) 847-0200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Quraishi?
Very professional and knowledgeable. Took the time to explain everything, answered questions, showed compassion and treated me like an equal. Other docs I’ve seen are cold and tend to be condescending. Dr. Quraishi was wonderful!
About Dr. Waqaas Quraishi, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1780840561
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hosp
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- University of Miami
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quraishi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quraishi accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quraishi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quraishi works at
Dr. Quraishi has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quraishi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Quraishi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quraishi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quraishi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quraishi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.