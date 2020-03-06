Overview

Dr. Wankin Yu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Leominster, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus.



Dr. Yu works at North Worcester Gastroenterolgy in Leominster, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Barrett's Esophagus, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.