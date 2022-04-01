Overview

Dr. Wanjun Bae, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.



Dr. Bae works at Mission Heritage Medical Group in Mission Viejo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.