Dr. Wangjian Zhong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wangjian Zhong, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They completed their fellowship with University Louisville/Brown Cancer Ctr
Dr. Zhong works at
Locations
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology and Oncology4003 Kresge Way Ste 500, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
2
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology and Oncology1031 New Moody Ln Ste 204, La Grange, KY 40031 Directions
3
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology2400 Eastpoint Pkwy Ste 310, Louisville, KY 40223 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health La Grange
- Baptist Health Louisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zhong?
Dr. Zhong was very personable and caring. Listened to my concerns. I was very happy with his explanation of my condition.
About Dr. Wangjian Zhong, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1275670788
Education & Certifications
- University Louisville/Brown Cancer Ctr
- In University Sch Med
- Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zhong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Zhong using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Zhong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zhong has seen patients for Anemia and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zhong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhong.
