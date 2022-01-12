Dr. Wander Martinez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wander Martinez, MD
Overview
Dr. Wander Martinez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY.
Dr. Martinez works at
Locations
-
1
Norton Community Medical Associates825 BARRET AVE, Louisville, KY 40204 Directions (502) 540-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Martinez is very knowledgeable and caring. I was anxious about my Physician retiring but have found the perfect replacement with Dr. Martinez.
About Dr. Wander Martinez, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1881125714
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martinez accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
