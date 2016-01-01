Dr. Pardo accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wandaly Pardo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wandaly Pardo, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Orange City, FL. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center.
Dr. Pardo works at
Locations
Mid-florida Hematology & Oncology Centers PA2776 Enterprise Rd Ste 100, Orange City, FL 32763 Directions (407) 901-9076Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Mid Florida Cancer Centers - Oviedo658 Oviedo Medical Dr, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (407) 901-9076
Hospital Affiliations
- Oviedo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Wandaly Pardo, MD
- Hematology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pardo speaks Spanish.
