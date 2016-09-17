See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Dr. Wanda Wilburn, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.5 (41)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Wanda Wilburn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.

Dr. Wilburn works at Inland Empire Extra Care in Rancho Cucamonga, CA with other offices in Chino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Inland Empire Extra Care
    10841 White Oak Ave Ste 107, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 483-8361
    10722 Arrow Rte, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 946-3806
    My Family Medical Group
    5475 WALNUT AVE, Chino, CA 91710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 591-6446

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pap Smear
Fetal Cardiac Screening
STD Screening
Pap Smear
Fetal Cardiac Screening
STD Screening

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (23)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Wanda Wilburn, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639245806
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wanda Wilburn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilburn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wilburn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wilburn accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Wilburn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilburn. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilburn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilburn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilburn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

