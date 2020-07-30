Overview

Dr. Wanda Timpton, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with New Orleans East Hospital.



Dr. Timpton works at MEDICAL CENTER OF GENTILLY in New Orleans, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.