Dr. Wanda Sanz, MD

Psychiatry
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Wanda Sanz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine.

Dr. Sanz works at Sanz & Agostini Mds in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sanz And Agostini P.A.
    3258 Cove Bend Dr, Tampa, FL 33613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 971-6204

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    About Dr. Wanda Sanz, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 40 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1811047376
    Education & Certifications

    • McLean Hosp-Harvard
    • Vah/U Dist/U Chldns Hosps
    • Vah/U Dist Hosp-U Pr
    • University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wanda Sanz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sanz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sanz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

