Dr. Wanda Sanz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Wanda Sanz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine.
Dr. Sanz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sanz And Agostini P.A.3258 Cove Bend Dr, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 971-6204
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Wanda Sanz, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811047376
Education & Certifications
- McLean Hosp-Harvard
- Vah/U Dist/U Chldns Hosps
- Vah/U Dist Hosp-U Pr
- University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanz works at
Dr. Sanz speaks Spanish.
Dr. Sanz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.